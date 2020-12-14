Article Image Alt Text

The St. Mary Parish School Board recognized its Students of the Month during the regular monthly meeting in Centerville. The students are, from left: fifth-grader Devin Nguyen, J.S. Aucoin Elementary; Franklin High senior Kaitlynn Marcotte; and LaGrange Elementary fifth-grader Mi’Queria Harris.

Article Image Alt Text

Also Thursday, the St. Mary Parish School Board recognized its Employees of the Month. Pictured are pre-kindergarten teacher Shana Goulas of J.S. Aucoin Elementary, left, and Kelly Williamson, curriculum facilitator at LaGrange Elementary. Not pictured is math teacher Trivette McCurtis of Franklin High.

School Board honors

Mon, 12/14/2020 - 2:01pm

The St. Mary School Board recognized Students of the Month and Employees of the Month at Thursday's meeting.

The Daily Review/Bill Decker

