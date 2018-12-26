School board honors

The Daily Review/Bill Decker

These students were recognized by the St. Mary Parish School Board on Dec. 13 as Students of the Month. They are, from left: fifth-grader Alicea Franklin, J.B. Maitland Elementary; fifth-grader Juan Villegas, J.S. Aucoin Elementary; senior Matthew Phillips, Franklin High; and fifth-grader Jayvyn Banks, LaGrange Elementary.