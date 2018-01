The St. Mary Parish School Board recognized its Employees of the Month at Thursday's meeting in Centerville. They are, from left: Tekesha Davis-Austin, special education paraprofessional at Raintree Elementary; Tiffany Smith, a fourth-grade teacher at Hattie Watts Elementary; and Marjorie Dunn, a teacher in B.E. Boudreaux Middle 's Jobs for America's Graduates program.