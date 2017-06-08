Submitted Photos
Kevin Ta was awarded the Monsignor Jules S. Toups Assembly of the Knights of Columbus Medal during the Morgan City High School Senior Awards ceremony. The medal is presented to a senior with the following criteria: exemplary academic endeavors and conduct; love of God and country; patriotism in his daily life; Christ-like in behavior. Ta is the son of Kim Booth and Lien Ngo.
Twanna LeBeau was the recipient of the Marine Corp League’s 2017 Scholarship Award. The one-time scholarship is valued at $200. LeBeau is the daughter of Tameka and Isaac Huntley. Presenting the award was Horace Pete.
Abby Reynaud was presented the Junior Auxiliary of East St. Mary Parish Scholarship during the MCHS Senior Awards. Presenting the scholarship of $750 to Reynaud was Nicole Cline. Reynaud is the daughter of Krista and Bradley Reynaud.
Caylee Deshotel received the St. Mary Parish Chamber of Commerce Scholarship valued at $1,000. Emily Berry presented the award on behalf of the Chamber of Commerce. Deshotel is the daughter of Christy and Sonny Deshotel.
Caylee Deshotel was also the recipient of the National BETA Club Scholarship valued at $1,000.
Hannah Gros was the 2017 AARP Scholarship recipient during the MCHS Senior Awards. The scholarship was presented by Curtis Leonard. Gros is the daughter of Chante and Heath Gros.
Scholarships and awards
