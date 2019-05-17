Saturday's the big day for Central Catholic seniors

Staff Report

The graduation ceremony for Central Catholic High seniors will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Holy Cross Catholic Church.

Here are the valedictorians and the salutatorian for the Class of 2019:

Dustin

Jamal Hebert

CCHS Co-Valedictorian Dustin Jamal Hebert is the son of Derwin Hebert Sr. and Patrice Hebert. He is a four-year letterman of the bowling team and was awarded Academic All-State in bowling.

He is a two-year member of the National Honor Society and the Campus Ministry Team. He is a one year member of the Key Club. Dustin has served as Junior Class vice president and Student Council executive vice president.

Dustin won second place in Chemistry I at the District Literary Rally at Nicholls State. As a senior, he was chosen to be featured as a WAFB Best of the Class for 2019.

Dustin will be attending LSU to study biology with a pre-med concentration. He hopes to become a doctor.

Alyssa

Landry

CCHS Co-Valedictorian Alyssa Rene’ Landry is the daughter of John and Loretta Landry.

Alyssa has been an active member of Student Council, serving as Freshman and Sophomore Class president, Junior Class vice president and Senior Class secretary. She has also been a member of the Campus Ministry Team and National Honor Society for two years.

She has participated in State Literary Rally as a freshman for Latin I. Alyssa has also been a member of the varsity volleyball team for three years, a member of the varsity track team for four years, a tennis team member for one year and a varsity cheerleader for four years.

Alyssa most recently made the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Cheerleading Team for the upcoming year where she will major in Kinesiology.

Kerrilyn Luc

CCHS Co-Valedictorian Kerrilyn Ann Luc is the daughter of Kerry and Gwendolyn Luc.

Kerrilyn was a member of the Key Club for four years, serving as vice president her junior year and president her senior year.

She is a two-year member of Student Council, Campus Ministry Team, National Honor Society and the Big Sister Program.

She is a six-year letterman in tennis and was awarded Academic All-State in tennis her senior year. She was recently selected to receive the Diocesan Youth Leadership Award.

Kerrilyn will be attending Nicholls State University to study biology with a pre-med concentration. She hopes to become a dentist.

Gavin

Wisdom

SalutatorianGavin Joseph Wisdom is the son of Robert and Kristi Wisdom. Gavin has served as Executive Student Council treasurer for two consecutive years. He was a member of the Campus Ministry Team, Key Club, ARK Club and National Honor Society.

He served as a leading member of the choir. Gavin was selected as the Central Catholic Student of the Year and a KWBJ Shining Star as a senior. He received the Diocesan Leadership Award and was selected to attend Boys State.

He was a member of the varsity tennis team since seventh grade and qualified for the State Championship Tournament in five years. Gavin will be attending Nicholls State University and majoring in nursing.