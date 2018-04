Keep St. Mary Beautiful and leaders from around St. Mary Parish will be participating in the Great American Cleanup scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Saturday. The group will pick up trash and debris along the roadside leading to and from Albania Plantation, 21200 La. 182 in Jeanerette. For more information on the Great American Cleanup event in St. Mary Parish, individuals should contact Keep St. Mary Beautiful to find out more 985-518-1861.