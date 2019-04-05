Sand bag distribution announced for lower St. Martin

Because of the unexpected flash flooding which occurred yesterday in Stephensville and Belle River, pre-filled sandbags will be available for lower St. Martin Parish residents from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Sunday. The bags will be distributed at Stephensville Park on La. 70, a St. Martin Parish government news release said.

St. Martin Parish President Chester Cedars reminds residents that great care should be exercised by motorists on those roads which have not been closed.