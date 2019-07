Sand and bags will be available behind the car wash at the corner of Stephensville Road and La. 70 for lower St. Martin Parish residents to fill their own sandbags, according to a St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office news release.

The site will be open until 7 p.m. Wednesday, from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday.