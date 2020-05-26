Article Image Alt Text
Tue, 05/26/2020 - 11:53am

VFW Post 4222 and its Auxiliary honored those who served in the military this Memorial Day. The Post Rifle Squad, above, did the rifle salute and Michael Swiber played taps. From left are Ken Hebert, Corey Williams, James Hadaway, Russell Fontenot, Commander Sherman Whiting, Frank Elliott, Raymond Rutledge and Trumpeter Michael Swiber. The Post 4222 Auxiliary, bottom photo, placed flowers at the Memorial Headstone that honors all those soldiers who are buried in the Morgan City Cemetery. Standing from left are Patricia Wiggins, Patricia Macey, Laurie Elliott, Mata Tellman and Darlene Porter, and kneeling are Andrea Rutledge and Auxiliary President Daisy Lodrigue.

