Salt levels return to normal for Amelia, Siracusa water

The salt levels in the source water for St. Mary Parish Water and Sewer Commission No. 1 water treatment plant have returned to normal following Hurricane Barry. Currently the level is 74 PPM, which is well below the maximum contaminant level of 250 PPM, Operations Manager Brian Tabor said in a Friday afternoon news release. The plant serves the Amelia and Siracusaville areas. Any questions on this matter may be directed to the main office at 985-631-2907.