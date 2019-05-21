Sacred Heart and Holy Cross pastors leaving

Staff Report

The pastors of Morgan City’s Sacred Heart and Holy Cross Catholic churches are leaving those posts.

The Rev. Wilfredo “Freddie” Decal will retire after 41 years in the priesthood, including the last three years at Sacred Heart.

And the Rev. Clyde Mahler, pastor at Holy Cross since 2014, has a new pastoral assignment in Raceland, said Bishop Shelton Fabre of the Houma-Thibodaux Diocese in a press release.

The Rev. Joseph “Henry” Sebastian, M.S.F.S. (Missionaries of St. Francis de Sales) has been appointed pastor of Sacred Heart effective July 1 for a six-year term. He has most recently served as pastor of Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Golden Meadow since July 1, 2012.

The Rev. Samuel “Brice” Higginbotham has been appointed administrator of Holy Cross effective July 1 for a one-year term. He has most recently served as associate pastor of Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church in Thibodaux since Jan. 1, 2018.

The moves are effective July 1.

Decal was ordained Dec. 17, 1977, and has spent 35 years in the Houma-Thibodaux Diocese.

Mahler will become pastor at St. Mary’s Nativity Catholic Church in Raceland.

Other pastoral assignments and chances announced by the diocese:

— The Rev. Patrick “P.J.” Madden will retire effective July 1. He has most recently served as pastor of Saint Hilary Catholic Church in Mathews and St. Anthony Catholic Church in Gheens since July 1, 2015.

—The Rev. Charles “Charlie” Perkins will retire July 1. He has been pastor of Saint Mary’s Nativity Catholic Church in Raceland since July 1, 2014.

—The Rev. Cody Chatagnier has been appointed Pastor of St. Ann Catholic Church in Bourg, effective July 1, for a six-year term. He has most recently served as administrator of St. Ann Catholic Church in Bourg since May 1..

—The Rev. Monsignor Cletus Egbi has been appointed pastor of St. Luke Catholic Church in Thibodaux and St. Lucy Catholic Church in Houma effective July 1for a six-year term. He most recently served as administrator of St. Luke Catholic Church in Thibodaux and St. Lucy Catholic Church in Houma since Jan. 1, 2018.

—The Rev. Thankachan “John” Nambusseril has been appointed pastor of Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Golden Meadow, effective July 1 for a six-year term. He has most recently served as pastor of Holy Savior Catholic Church in Lockport since July 1, 2015.

— The Rev. Joseph Tregre has been appointed Pastor of Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Houma, effective July 1 for a six-year term. He has most recently served as Chaplain of Thibodaux Regional Medical Center since July 1, 2018.

Administrator assignments effective June 1:

—The Rev. John David “J.D.” Matherne has been appointed administrator of Saint Hilary Catholic Church in Mathews for a one-year term. He has most recently served as director of vocations and bishop’s liaison for youth formation since July 1, 2018. He will continue to serve as diocesan director of vocations.

—The Rev. Jean-Marie Nsambu has been appointed administrator of Holy Savior Catholic Church in Lockport, for a one-year term. He has most recently served as Associate Pastor of the Cathedral of Saint Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Houma since Nov. 6, 2017.

—The Rev. Antonio Maria Speedy has been reappointed administrator of Holy Family Catholic Church in Dulac for a one-year term. He has most recently served in specialized evangelization ministry since December 2017.

Associate pastor assignments effective July 1:

—The Rev. Brett Lapeyrouse, St. Genevieve Church in Thibodaux. He will be ordained June 1.

—The Rev. Patrick Riviere at St. Thomas Aquinas Parish and Student Center at Nicholls State University in Thibodaux. He will be ordained June 1.

—The Rev. Romeo “Bill”) Velasco, Cathedral of Saint Francis de Sales in Houma.

Diocesan appointments effected July 1:

—The Rev. Prentice Tipton, a priest of the Diocese of Saginaw, Michigan, has been given permission by his apostolic administrator, Bishop Walter Hurley, to serve in the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux for one year. Tipton will serve as a senior liaison for the Diocesan Office of Parish Support. He has also been appointed associate pastor of Christ the Redeemer Church in Thibodaux effective July 1.

—The Rev. Rholando “Rholly” Grecia has been appointed chaplain of Terrebonne General Medical Center in Houma.

—The Rev. Jacob Lipari III has been appointed chaplain of Thibodaux Regional Medical Center in Thibodaux.

—The Rev. Mitchel “Mitch” Semar has been appointed director of sminarians for both College Seminary and Major Seminary.