Morgan City Rotary Club members heard from Patrick Hernandez, right photo, with Roulaison Distilling Co. at a recent luncheon. From left are Cherie Laiche, Morgan City Rotary program director; Hernandez; and Brian Thorguson, Morgan City Rotary Club president.
Submitted Photo
Rotary Club members hosted Morgan City High School students, from second from left, Bailee Hoggatt, Kennedy Hebert, Reid McDill and Jonathan Spinella at a recent luncheon at which the students spoke about their current school activities and their future education plans. They're shown with Laiche and Thorguson.
Rotary Club happenings
The Morgan City Rotary Club.