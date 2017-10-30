Submitted Photo
Morgan City Rotary Club members hosted Morgan City High School students Kaylynn Gros, Kelsey Crochet, and Carter Pasqua at a recent luncheon at which the students spoke about their current school activities and their education plans. From left are Gros, Crochet, student visit director John Landry, and Pasqua.
Rotary Club happenings
