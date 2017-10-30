Submitted Photo
Morgan City Rotary Club members hosted Morgan City High School students Kaylynn Gros, Kelsey Crochet, and Carter Pasqua at a recent luncheon at which the students spoke about their current school activities and their education plans. From left are Gros, Crochet, student visit director John Landry, and Pasqua.

Rotary Club happenings

Mon, 10/30/2017 - 11:05am Anonymous

Submitted Photo
Morgan City Rotary Club members hosted Morgan City High School students Kaylynn Gros, Kelsey Crochet, and Carter Pasqua at a recent luncheon at which the students spoke about their current school activities and their education plans. From left are Gros, Crochet, student visit director John Landry, and Pasqua.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2017