Morgan City Rotary Club members hosted Morgan City High School students Gracie Verrett, Hannah Prado, Jenna Duhon and Garrett Deshotel at a recent luncheon at which the students spoke about their current school activities and their education plans. From left are student visit Director Cherie Laiche. Verrett, Prado, Duhon and Deshotel.
Rotary Club members heard from Cassidy Love and Amy Marsala with Teen Challenge at a recent luncheon. From left are Love, Marsala and Casey Shannon, Morgan City Rotary Club president
Rotary Club happenings
