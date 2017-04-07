Couples dance Thursday night under the pavilion at Lake End Park while Cliff Hillebran and The Anytime Band play during a kickoff party for Road to 3rd Street Songwriters Festival. (The Daily Review/Zachary Fitzgerald)

Road to 3rd Street Songwriters Festival continues

Fri, 04/07/2017 - 10:56am zachary fitzgerald

Road to 3rd Street Songwriters Festival continues through Sunday at multiple venues in the Morgan City area. All festival events are free to the public with the exception of concerts Friday and Saturday nights at The Acadiana Bar & Grill in Morgan City. For more, visit roadto3rdstreet.com or its Facebook page.

