River will soon fall below flood stage

Tue, 06/16/2020 - 11:00am

The Daily Review/Bill Decker
Sometime Friday night, according to the National Weather Service, the Atchafalaya River at Morgan City will slip below 6.0 feet, the stage at which the river causes minor flooding between the flood walls in Morgan City and Berwick. The day will mark the first time in weeks the river has been below flood stage, and there has been no recurrence of the 2019 flooding and no Cristobal storm surge to match the Hurricane Barry surge last July.

