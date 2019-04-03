The U.S. Coast Guard has issued the following river safety advisory due to the high water in the region.

Based on current conditions on the Atchafalaya River, the captain of the Port Houma will enforce a minimum speed restriction for all northbound vessels entering the Vessel Traffic Service Berwick Bay traffic zone. Any vessel unable to maintain 3 mph shall require an assist vessel.

North and south tows transiting the Morgan City triple-span bridges and tows intending west at Mile Marker 98.5 are limited to 600 feet. Northbound tows greater than 600 feet transiting through the Morgan City triple-span bridges will be required to break down their tow.

South tows transiting through the Morgan City triple-span bridges are limited to day light operations only and shall require an assist vessel if greater than 400 feet.

South and north tows 400 feet or greater transiting westbound at Mile Marker 98.5 shall require a shadow assist. All tows remain subject to the Vessel Traffic Service Berwick Bay High Water towing limitations and any additional Emergency Vessel Movement Controls. This MSIB supersedes all previous High Water marine safety bulletins released by the Captain of the Port Houma in this 2018-19 high water event.

All Mariners are advised of shoaling extending from the Morgan City, City Pier to the center of the channel in the vicinity of the Morgan City triple-span bridges, some areas in this location have less than 2 feet of water. The U.S. Coast Guard has marked this shoaling with four Red buoys. In addition, shoaling exist at 20 Grand Point, Mile Marker 99 on the right ascending bank, Stouts Pass, and at the south entrance of the Bayou Chene.

All Mariners are to use extreme caution while transiting these areas and are encouraged to contact VTS Berwick Bay for any amplifying information or to make further reports of shoaling.