Ricohoc man faces heroin, meth charges

The St. Mary Parish Narcotics Section arrested a Ricohic man Tuesday on charges that include possession of four different drugs, including heroin and methamphetamine, Sheriff Blaise Smith said.

—James Guerin Jr., 43, Ricohoc, was arrested at 4:48 p.m. on charges of possession of methamphetamine, heroin, Clonazepam and marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, and possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a person convicted of a felony.

Bond was set at $100,000.

Smith also reported these arrests:

--Cedric Benjamin Gant, 23, Amelia, was arrested at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday on charges of theft, driving under suspension, no license plates and no insurance.

—Dale Mark Simoneaux Jr., 30, Morgan City, was arrested at 9:42 a.m. Wednesday on a charge of domestic abuse child endangerment law.

Simoneaux was released on a $3,500 bond.

—Damian Joseph Landry, 33, Franklin, was arrested at 8:20 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of simple battery of the infirm. Landry was released on a $2,500 bond.

—James Glenn Pierott Jr., 57, Baldwin, was arrested at 8:47 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of operating a vehicle while under suspension and operating a vehicle without proper equipment.

Pierott was released on a summons to appear Feb. 23.

—Davontray Jacoby Johnson, 26, Morgan City, was arrested at 11:44 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for failure to register as a sex offender. No bail has been set.

—Gregory Irvin Johnson, 60, Gibson, was arrested at 2:54 p.m. Tuesday on an Assumption Parish warrant for the charge of distribution of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.

Johnson was turned over to another agency.

—Kendal Thompson, 41, Jeanerette, was arrested at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday on charges of proper equipment required on vehicles, driving under suspension, open container, possession of a marijuana, possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance.

—Shawn Eric Michael Lathum, 34, Jeanerette, was arrested at 5:18 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of possession of hydrocodone. Lathum was released on a $1,500 bond.

Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reported these arrests:

—Henry Daigle Jr., 56, Landry Drive, Morgan City, was arrested at 8:14 a.m. Wednesday on charges of one-way roads and driving under suspension.

An officer observed a traffic violation in the area of Roderick Street and Glenwood Street and conducted a traffic stop.

The driver was identified as Daigle.

A computer check revealed his driver’s license was under suspension.

He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Jeana M. Domangue, 27, Cypress Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 10:26 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant for simple assault.

Domangue was located at her residence and placed under arrest on an active warrant held by the Morgan City Police Department.

She was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Demetrius Roy Green, 32, Mike Drive, Patterson, was arrested at 2:52 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant for failure to pay fine.

Green was located at the Patterson Police Department and placed under arrest on an active warrant held by the City Court of Morgan City.

He was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

St. Martin Parish Sheriff Becket Breaux reported this arrest:

—Tyler Dauphinet, 27, St. Martinville, was arrested Thursday on charges of third-degree rape and molestation of a juvenile.

On Oct. 22, deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office received a report of alleged sexual abuse of a juvenile.

An investigation into the allegations was initiated and at the culmination of the investigation, a warrant of arrest was obtained for Dauphinet.

Following his arrest Thursday morning, he was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center.

No bond has been set.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported these arrests:

—Patrick A Aucoin, 61, Lake Palourde Road, Amelia, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of distribution of marijuana in connection from a parishwide illegal narcotics investigation.

During this investigation, agents were able to identify Aucoin as being suspected of trafficking illegal narcotics in the Assumption Parish area.

Agents were able to secure sufficient probable cause to secure arrest warrants for Aucoin.

On Wednesday night, Aucoin was arrested in Amelia with the assistance of the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Aucoin will be booked as a fugitive in St. Mary Parish from Assumption Parish.

Aucoin will then be transported back to Assumption Parish and booked pending a bond hearing.

—Edward Charles Jacobs Jr., 45, Belle Point Lane, Napoleonville, was arrested Wednesday on a felony charge of domestic abuse battery.

On Wednesday evening, deputies responded to the aforementioned address making contact with the complainant who advised that the suspect, now identified as Jacobs Jr., had been at the residence in an intoxicated condition.

While there, Jacobs was alleged to have become physically aggressive towards the complainant and had repeatedly attempted to strike her.

The suspect was no longer on scene, but the deputy remained nearby in an attempt to locate him.

Moments later, the suspect returned to the home and again became aggressive.

Jacobs was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention center pending a bond hearing.

—Ronald Joseph Nicholas Jr., 31, La. 1, Napoleonville, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of distribution of marijuana.

Narcotics agents, during the parishwide narcotics investigation, identified Nicholas as being involved in illegal narcotics trafficking in the Assumption Parish area.

Agents were able to establish probable cause to secure arrest warrants for Nicholas.

On Wednesday, Nicholas was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Facility pending a bond hearing.