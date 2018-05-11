Richardson wins history graduate school honor

Jordan Richardson, son of Marvin Dewey and Judy Richardson of Amelia, is the Department of History, Geography and Philosophy’s Outstanding Master’s Graduate at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

Each of the university’s four graduate programs named an Outstanding Graduate, one of whom – Jesse DelGizzi of Springfield, Virginia, of the School of Music and Performing Arts – was named the Outstanding Master's Graduate.

Commencement was to be held Friday morning.

Richardson has a 3.82 GPA. As a graduate assistant at UL Lafayette’s Edith Garland Dupré Library, he taught library instruction classes, created lesson plans and activities, and developed three virtual tours for patrons. He received the library’s 2017 Outstanding Educator Award.

Richardson twice served as editor of “Clio’s Quill,” the history department’s research journal. His public history projects included examinations of Louisiana Mardi Gras celebrations and the desegregation of UL Lafayette.

He also worked with History Harvest, which collects, catalogues and returns artifacts from residents. The items contribute to a wider understanding of the region’s past.

Richardson earned a bachelor’s degree in history in 2014 from LSU in Baton Rouge.

The other Outstanding Master’s Graduates are Elizabeth Larmann of Covington in the Criminal Justice Department and Jennifer van Alstyne of the English Department.