Officials cut the ribbon Thursday during a ceremony prior to the second annual Patterson Historic Walking Tour & Fall Fest that will be Saturday at Morey Park in downtown Patterson. (The Daily Review/Zachary Fitzgerald)

Ribbon cut for Patterson fest, walking tour

Fri, 10/27/2017 - 10:36am zachary fitzgerald
Event is Saturday at Morey Park

Officials cut the ribbon Thursday during a ceremony prior to the second annual Patterson Historic Walking Tour & Fall Fest that will be Saturday at Morey Park in downtown Patterson.

Proceeds from the walking tour and a beer booth at the fest will benefit renovations of the park. Festival events will take place from 8 a.m.-9 p.m. For a complete schedule of events, visit the Patterson Louisiana page on Facebook.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2017