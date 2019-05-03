—The Daily Review file photo/Zachary Fitzgerald
Rhythms on the River continues with Don Rich
Café Jo Jo’s has brought back its popular Rhythms on the River to downtown Morgan City.
The local band Déjà Vu kicked of the seven-week series on April 26 and Don Rich is on tap for Friday, May 3.
Remaining on the schedule is Blue-Eyed Soul Revue on May 10, EarMuffs on May 17, Kyle Daigle Band on May 24, South 70 on May 31 and Déjà Vu returns June 7 to close out this year’s event.
In case of inclement weather, dates in June have been reserved as replacement times.
All of the Friday night concerts are free and begin at 6:30 p.m. with the concert ending at 9:30 p.m.
Patrons are reminded that no outside food and no ice chests are allowed.