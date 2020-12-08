As requests for help grow, Outreach takes part in annual food drive

St. Mary Outreach is participating in the 2020 FoodNet Food For Families Drive through Catholic Charities of Acadiana on Thursday, and this year, the need is bigger than ever.

St. Mary Outreach Executive Director Brenda Liner said that during a typical month, she helps 400 to 500 people.

But in November alone, the organization assisted 1,300 people, with increased need due to impacts from COVID-19.

Liner said things haven’t slowed in the first week of December, either.

“Today is actually the first day that I am not constantly on the phone,” she said Thursday.

COVID-19 has done more than increase the agency’s clientele — it has canceled its fundraisers, too.

“So it’s been a big impact,” Liner said.

That’s why any help in the food drive is more important than ever for a need that Liner doesn’t see slowing anytime soon.

The event will be held from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. Thursday at St. Mary Outreach at 608 First St. in Morgan City. Due to COVID-19, it will be a no-contact drive, where those donating simply can drop off food items.

Items sought are non-perishable food products (including dry food, canned goods, condiments and meats), personal hygiene and household items (including toilet paper, bath soap, deodorant, razors, shaving cream, toothpaste, toothbrush, shampoo, paper towels, garbage bags, facial tissue, foils, all-purpose cleaner, dish soap, floor cleaner, bleach and laundry soap) and baby items (including diapers, wipes, formula, baby food and cereal).

Liner said monetary donations can be dropped off through St. Mary Outreach’s mail slot on the front door.

Any money received or donated items will remain in the area, while donations received through Catholic Charities of Acadiana for the event will be divided among all participating agencies.

Locally, checks can be written to St. Mary Outreach, and receipts will be provided.

For more information, call 985-385-0525.

Also benefitting St. Mary Outreach and its work to help area residents is the 35th “Christmas by Candlelight” being held Saturday on Bernice Street in Morgan City.

Residents will host the event from 5:30-9 p.m.

A container will be placed at the Cottonwood Street entrance for donations of canned goods or money that will be donated to St. Mary Outreach for distribution in the community.

A popcorn station, for fresh popped popcorn, and train rides will be available. To help St. Mary Outreach, it will cost one nonperishable food item to ride.

Santa Claus will be on hand to visit with children, and parents are encouraged to bring their cameras, the residents’ statement said.

Cornerstone Ministries (under the direction of Herb and Anita Stanley) will provide the popular puppet show. Other musical entertainment will be available as well.

Viewing of the lights is by either walking the block or via vehicle. Vehicle flow is one way, entering at Cottonwood Street and exiting on Redwood Street.

Refreshment tables will be located at designated homes along the street for those wishing to view the decorations on foot.

No parking, bicycles, skateboards or riding toys will be allowed on Bernice Street during Christmas by Candle-light due to safety concerns.