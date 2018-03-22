Karin Guzman and Kyavin Jackson were recognized as Julia B. Maitland Elementary School Readers of the Month for February. With them, from left, are volunteer reading listeners and mentors Earl Johnson, Cathy Landry and Herman Hartman.
Amaezyn Chisley and Kylen Walker were recognized as M.E. Norman Elementary School Readers of the Month for February. With the students are Hartman, Landry and Johnson.
Readers of the Month
Thu, 03/22/2018 - 10:42am Anonymous
