Submitted Photos
Rebecca Cronier and Kade Allen were recognized as M.E. Norman Elementary School's Readers of the Month for November. They are shown with, from left, mentors and volunteer reading listeners Earl Johnson, Cathy Landry and Herman Hartman.

Dontrell Carter and Alicea Franklin were recognized as Julia B. Maitland Elementary School Readers of the Month for November. They're shown with Johnson and Hartman.

Readers of the Month

Fri, 12/22/2017 - 10:29am Anonymous

Readers of the Month at M.E. Norman and Julia Maitland elementary schools

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2017