Rebecca Cronier and Kade Allen were recognized as M.E. Norman Elementary School's Readers of the Month for November. They are shown with, from left, mentors and volunteer reading listeners Earl Johnson, Cathy Landry and Herman Hartman.
Dontrell Carter and Alicea Franklin were recognized as Julia B. Maitland Elementary School Readers of the Month for November. They're shown with Johnson and Hartman.
Readers of the Month at M.E. Norman and Julia Maitland elementary schools