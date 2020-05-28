Read about Berwick High's top graduates

Graduation day is here for Berwick High graduates.

The commencement will be at 7 p.m. Thursday at the high school stadium.

All St. Mary graduation ceremonies will be held outside at the school’s football stadium this year and will include appropriate social distancing measures with limitations on the number and placement of attendees, the district said.

Here are the graduates who achieved 4.0 grade point averages, with biographies provided by the school.

Madeline Bourgeois

... is the daughter of Gerard and Ruth Bourgeois. At BHS she was a member of Student Council, Key Club, BETA, Foreign Language Club, Acts of Random Kindness Club, and Health Occupations Students of America. She is vice president of HOSA and Key Club as well as secretary of Student Council and BETA. She played tennis, ran track, and swam for two years. She is a sixth-degree Wise Cat and Power Cat. She plans to attend Louisiana State University to study engineering.

Brant Brown

... is the son of Jessica Burgess. After high school he plans to attend LSU majoring in chemical engineering.

Abbie Cantrell

...is the daughter of Bert and Jean Cantrell. During her time at BHS, she participated on the Top Cats dance team, the drama club, Acts of Random Kindness Club, BETA, and is a seventh degree Wise-Cat and Power-Cat. She was a Top Cat Line Officer her junior year, and she shared the position of Co-Captain her senior year. She qualified for State Rally in Food and Nutrition after competing in the District Rally, and this past fall she was among 11 other girls on Homecoming Court. She will attend LSU majoring in history and hoping one day to become a lawyer.

Laney Crouch

... is the daughter of Jennifer and Darryl Perry. She has actively been involved with the softball and volleyball teams, BETA and HOSA. She has volunteered help with many concessions for athletic events at school. She has also volunteered her time for BETA events such as Pancakes in The Park. She maintained a 4.0 GPA while earning All-Academic State for girls’ volleyball. She plans to attend the University of Louisiana at Monroe to major in pharmaceuticals.

Kate Hicks

... is the daughter of Harry “Tripp” Hicks III and Christel Roy Hicks. She participated in Top Cats dance team, BETA, and HOSA where she served as president her senior year. She also actively volunteers at local nursing homes, AARP meetings, vacation bible school, and baseball tournaments that donated profits to help those battling cancer. She scored a 31 on the ACT. She plans to attend the University of Louisiana at Monroe and major in pharmacy. She has been accepted into the honors program and received provisional entry into pharmacy school upon completion of her undergraduate degree.

Zoe Johnson

... is the daughter of Sonya and Michael Johnson. She has been actively involved with the Top Cats, BETA, Drama Club, Key Club, HOSA, and Interact. She has volunteered with her church every summer for vacation bible school, has tutored students, and has helped at AARP meetings. She was accepted into the Northwestern State University President’s Leadership Program for the upcoming year. She was a co-captain for Top Cats, and has been in Talented Theatre since she was in fifth grade. She was also selected to dance front row at Disney World for one of the Christmas parades. She plans to attend Northwestern State University and study pre-physical therapy.

Natalie Kinchen

.... is the daughter of Rebecca and Ronald Kinchen. She participated in cheer, volleyball, swim, powerlifting, drama, and track. She also studied abroad in Switzerland for a year. She plans to attend LSU and major in international studies.

Kennedi Look

... is the daughter of Michael and Deidre Look. She has participated in FBLA, Interact, BETA as vice president, and the Sound of Pride as Drum Major. She volunteered at AARP meetings and nursing homes. She has received a Resolution from the Senate, 11th Grade Citizenship Award, and attended the Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Conference. She also received Best Attitude along with Most Outstanding Drum Major awards at drum major camp and as a part of the Sound of Pride’s student leadership team for three years. She plans to attend the University of Louisiana at Lafayette to major in psychology with a minor in secondary education.

Jami Lynn Lombardo

... is the daughter of Troy and Sandy Lombardo. She was a member of BETA and ARK Club for two years, a member of the Sound of Pride for four years, holding various positions on the Leadership team. She was a librarian her sophomore year, head librarian her junior year, and vice president her senior year. She plans to attend the ULL to pursue a degree in pediatric nursing.

Luke Orlando

... is the son of Nick and Stacy Orlando. He has been an active member of Student Council, BETA club, Key club, Interact, Future Business Leaders of America, Drama Club, New Generations, and the Sound of Pride. He has been vice president of his class for three years, BETA president, Sound of Pride president, and Key Club president.

He was a four-year member of the swim team where he set the 100-meter breaststroke record and placed as a state finalist twice. He was a one-year member of the tennis team, a two-year member of the track team, and a three-year member of the cross-country team. He was a four-year member of the BHS Sound of Pride where he found success at the parish, district, and state levels.

Outside of school, Orlando regularly reads at St. Stephen Catholic Church and has attended many leadership conferences including Rotary Youth Leadership Award Camp, Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Seminar, and Boy’s State. Some of his major accomplishments include representing the state of Louisiana at the World Leadership Congress, being named BHS Student of the Year as well as St. Mary Parish High School Student of the Year, and chairing Action Legislature, an event which brings 150 high school students to the Louisiana State Capitol. He will attend Tulane University to study biomedical engineering.

Rustin Scarbrough

... is the son of Russell and Regina Scarbrough. He participated in Drama club, BETA, track team and swim team. He did volunteer work for organizations like Project Graduation and Rotary Club. Some of his accomplishments include receiving various highest GPA awards, maintaining a 4.0, and attending LSU’s School of Medicine’s “Day with the Docs” program. He plans on attending LSU’s Ogden Honors College to receive a Bachelor in Biochemistry, then continue to medical school to pursue a career in surgery.

Kyle Valdez

... is the son of Joseph and Hoan Valdez. He participated on cross country, track and bowling teams. He was also in the Drama, BETA and FBLA clubs. He is a two-time All-District cross country runner and a two-time state bowling tournament qualifier. On the track, he was a member of the 2018 Indoor state runner-up team and shares two school records in the 4x800m relays. During his senior year, he was awarded academic all-state in bowling and track.

He has found a passion for photography and writing, ultimately leading to an interest in sports media. He plans to attend LSU and major in mass communications.