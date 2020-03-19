Raintree becomes fourth site for school feeding program

St. Mary Parish Schools recently announced the initiation of an emergency feeding program for students ages 18 and under beginning Monday.

The program will continue throughout the school shutdown, ending on Thursday, April 9,. Meals will be available for pick-up each weekday 10:30 a.m.noon at four school sites:

--Franklin Junior High School

--Patterson Junior High School

--Morgan City Junior High School

Raintree Elementary School in Baldwin

A “Grab N’ Go” style breakfast and lunch will be served curbside at each of the four school sites. No meals will be able to be eaten on-site and given the country’s imposed social distancing limits, no one will be

allowed to remain or loiter at the site.

Any child age 18 or under is eligible to receive the free meals and must be present to pick-up a meal. Each of the four school sites will have a predetermined number of meals. Therefore, once the supply of meals has been exhausted, no additional meals will be available until the following day.

The school system endeavors to keep kids healthy and fed throughout the school shutdown period and appreciates the assistance of various personnel in implementing the emergency feeding program for the

children of St. Mary Parish.