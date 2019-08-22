With rain coming, Walnut Street barge may be closed

Officials say they may close the Walnut Street barge at Lakeside Subdivision on Friday "due to the possibility of strong storms developing off the coast of Louisiana," according to a statement from St. Mary Consolidated Gravity Drainage District No. 2.

Because of continuing heavy rain, the district said it will monitor the weather and decide whether to close the barge Friday morning.

"Our concern is for the welfare of all who live within the Lakeside area, making every effort to consider the needs, safety and enjoyment of all residents," the district said.

Comments and concerns may be directed to the district office at 985-380-5511.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely Thursday night, the National Weather Service said. Some storms will be capable of producing heavy rainfall, brief gusty winds and occasional cloud to ground lightning.

A tropical wave is expected to move northwest across the Gulf on Thursday and move across the region Friday and Saturday, the service said.

This will bring more widespread showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall will be possible, as well as brief gusty winds and frequent cloud to ground lightning.

By Sunday, precipitation chances will decrease slightly, but remain above normal from Sunday through Wednesday, the weather service said.