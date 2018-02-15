Radio logs for Feb. 15

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Wednesday, Feb. 14

7:04 a.m. Justa and Keith streets; Disturbance.

7:19 a.m. 200 block of Fourth Street; Welfare check.

7:59 a.m. 1100 block of Hickory Street; Criminal damage to property.

8:34 a.m. 1500 block of Filmore Street; Assistance.

10:22 a.m. 1000 block of Third Street; Criminal damage to property.

10:22 a.m. 2400 block of Tiger Drive; Complaint.

11:43 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.

12:02 p.m. 200 block of Mallard Street; Complaint.

2:51 p.m. Elk and Myrtle streets; Suspicious vehicle.

3:07 p.m. 700 block of Sixth Street; Lost and found.

3:08 p.m. 200 block of Wren Street; Complaint.

3:28 p.m. 800 block of General Patton Street; Medical.

3:31 p.m. 1100 block of Eighth Street; Medical.

4:32 p.m. 300 block of Fifth Street; Medical.

5:25 p.m. 1700 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.

5:42 p.m. 800 block of Ditch Avenue; Arrest.

5:53 p.m. Ellzey Street and Federal Avenue; Animal complaint.

6:01 p.m. 100 block of South Railroad Avenue; Complaint.

6:03 p.m. Myrtle Street and Victor II Boulevard; Complaint.

7:42 p.m. 200 block of Wren Street; Assistance.

7:52 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Medical.

8:18 p.m. 3100 block of Wytchwood Drive; Complaint.

9:02 p.m. Sixth and Everett streets; Arrest.

9:05 p.m. 1000 block of Hickory Street; Assistance.

9:22 p.m. 500 block of Third Street; Complaint.

9:40 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Medical.

11:30 p.m. 3200 block of Lake Palourde Drive; Alarm.

11:34 p.m. 1100 block of Sixth Street; Medical.

11:41 p.m. 3000 block of Keith Street; Loud music.

Thursday, Feb. 15

1:17 a.m. 900 block of Duke Street; Patrol request.

1:56 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.

3:24 a.m. 1100 block of Victor II Boulevard; Arrest.