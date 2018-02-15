Radio logs for Feb. 15
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Wednesday, Feb. 14
7:04 a.m. Justa and Keith streets; Disturbance.
7:19 a.m. 200 block of Fourth Street; Welfare check.
7:59 a.m. 1100 block of Hickory Street; Criminal damage to property.
8:34 a.m. 1500 block of Filmore Street; Assistance.
10:22 a.m. 1000 block of Third Street; Criminal damage to property.
10:22 a.m. 2400 block of Tiger Drive; Complaint.
11:43 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.
12:02 p.m. 200 block of Mallard Street; Complaint.
2:51 p.m. Elk and Myrtle streets; Suspicious vehicle.
3:07 p.m. 700 block of Sixth Street; Lost and found.
3:08 p.m. 200 block of Wren Street; Complaint.
3:28 p.m. 800 block of General Patton Street; Medical.
3:31 p.m. 1100 block of Eighth Street; Medical.
4:32 p.m. 300 block of Fifth Street; Medical.
5:25 p.m. 1700 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.
5:42 p.m. 800 block of Ditch Avenue; Arrest.
5:53 p.m. Ellzey Street and Federal Avenue; Animal complaint.
6:01 p.m. 100 block of South Railroad Avenue; Complaint.
6:03 p.m. Myrtle Street and Victor II Boulevard; Complaint.
7:42 p.m. 200 block of Wren Street; Assistance.
7:52 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Medical.
8:18 p.m. 3100 block of Wytchwood Drive; Complaint.
9:02 p.m. Sixth and Everett streets; Arrest.
9:05 p.m. 1000 block of Hickory Street; Assistance.
9:22 p.m. 500 block of Third Street; Complaint.
9:40 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Medical.
11:30 p.m. 3200 block of Lake Palourde Drive; Alarm.
11:34 p.m. 1100 block of Sixth Street; Medical.
11:41 p.m. 3000 block of Keith Street; Loud music.
Thursday, Feb. 15
1:17 a.m. 900 block of Duke Street; Patrol request.
1:56 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.
3:24 a.m. 1100 block of Victor II Boulevard; Arrest.