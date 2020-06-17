Radio amateurs tune up for Field Day

Amateur radio operators Tina Galler, KA5HSL, and Rudy Duchane, WA5QNH, practiced logging into special events leading up to the upcoming Ham Radio Field Day contest weekend. The two-day event has amateur radio operators from all over the United States making as many contacts as they can with other operators worldwide. The event will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 27, and end Sunday, June 28, at 4 p.m. and

is open public.

Submitted Photo