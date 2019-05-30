The Daily Review/Bill Decker
Alice Drefchinski, left, and Glenda Gaudet race to the finish line in the women's wheelchair race Wednesday during the St. Mary Senior Olympics at Bayou Vista Community Center. The event drew 120 participants. See more photos on Page 14.

A meal follows the Senior Olympics competition.

Michael Boudreaux and Shirley Boudreaux of Morgan City compete in the bean bag toss.

Darden brings his own checkered flag to the wheelchair race in which he had a lead over Joseph Jones, right.

The race was on at Senior Olympics

Thu, 05/30/2019 - 12:54pm

About 120 contestants beat their best times and beat the heat Wednesday at the St. Mary Parish Senior Olympics at the Bayou Vista Community Center. Participants competed in races for wheelchair and walkers, video games and events such as the bean bag toss in one of the pictures above.

