Qualifying ends, races are set for Oct. 12 primary

The races for the Oct. 12 primary are set, and St. Mary voters have choices to make up and down the ballot at the state and parish level.

Seven people, all incumbents with St. Mary constituencies, will remain in office by virtue of qualifying alone in their offices or districts:

--State Sen. Bret Allain, the Jeanerette Republican who is reportedly gaining influence in the Legislature.

--Assessor Jarrod K. Longman of Morgan City.

--Coroner Eric Melancon, who was first elected last fall to fill the unexpired term of Dr. Chip Metz, who retired.

--District 1 Parish Councilman Craig A. Mathews of Jeanerette.

--District 2 Parish Councilman J Ina of Franklin.

--District 6 Parish Councilman Patrick J. Hebert of Morgan City.

--District 7 Parish Councilman James W. Bennett of Morgan City.

This list has been updated to reflect a correction in the Louisiana Secretary of State's Office list.

Here are the candidates who qualified Tuesday through Thursday.

State Senate

District 21

R. L. “Bret” Allain II, Jeanerette, Republican - I

State Representative

50th Representative District

Shawn Canty, Berwick, Republican

Javon Charles, Morgan City, no party

Raymond Harris Jr., Franklin, no party

Chet Howard, Franklin, Republican

Vincent J. St. Blanc III, Franklin, Republican,

State Representative

51st Representative District

Beryl Amedee, Gray, Republican — I

Clayton Voisin, Houma, Republican

Sheriff

Frank “Boo” Grizzaffi, Morgan City, no party

Todd Pellerin, Centerville, no party

Blaise Smith, Franklin, Democrat--I

Clerk of Court

Rose Susan Dorsey, Franklin, no party

Cliff Dressel, Franklin, Democrat — I

Assessor

Jarrod K. Longman, Morgan City, Democrat — I

Coroner

Eric J. Melancon, Patterson, Republican — I

Parish President

David Hanagriff, Centerville, Democrat — I

Kenneth W. Perry Jr., Franklin, independent

Council Member District 1

Craig A. Mathews, Jeanerette, Democrat--I

Council Member District 2

J Ina, Franklin, Democrat — I

Council Member District 3

Rodney Olander, Franklin, Republican

Glynn Pellerin, Franklin, Republican

Peter Soprano, Franklin, Democrat

Council Member District 4

James "Jimmy" Lemoine Jr., Morgan City, Republican

Daniel "Danny" Lipari, Patterson, no party

Ramsey, Morgan City, Republican

Council Member District 5

Leslie “Les” G. Rulf Jr., Patterson, Republican

Reginald D. Weary, Patterson, Democrat

Council Member District 6

Patrick J. Hebert, Morgan City, Republican--I

Council Member District 7

James W. Bennett Jr., Morgan City, no party—I

Council District 8

Mark A. Duhon, Amelia, no party

"Nick" Morris , Amelia, no party

Andros A. Williams, Morgan City, no party

Council Member at Large District 9

Dale J. Rogers, Franklin, Democrat—I

Murphy Pontiff, Franklin, Democrat

Kristi Prejeant, Morgan City, Republican

Council Member at Large District 10

Jeremy A. Chesteen, Patterson, Republican

Rhonda R. Dennis, Patterson, Republican

Gwen Landry Hidalgo, Morgan City, no party

Council Member at Large District 11

Dean S. Adams, Morgan City, Republican

Howard Castay, Democrat, Morgan City

William "Bill" McCarty, Morgan City, no party

State races

Governor

Ralph Abraham, Baton Rouge, Republican

Oscar "Omar" Dantzler, Hammond, Democrat

Patrick J. Doguet, Rayne, Republican

John Bel Edwards, Baton Rouge, Democrat--I

Gary Landrieu, Metairie, Independent

Patrick "Live Wire" Landry, New Orleans, Republican

Manuel Russell Leach, Natchitoches, Republican

M. V. "Vinny" Mendoza, Ponchatoula, Democrat

Eddie" Rispone, Baton Rouge, Republican

Lieutenant Governor

Willie Jones, New Orleans, Democrat

William "Billy" Nungesser, Belle Chasse, Republican--I

Rao M. Uppu, Prairieville, Democrat

Secretary of State

Kyle Ardoin, Baton Rouge, Republican--I

"Gwen" Collins-Greenup, Clinton, Democrat

Amanda "Jennings" Smith, Bastrop, Republican

Thomas J. Kennedy III, Metairie, Republican

Attorney General

"Ike" Jackson Jr., Plaquemine, Democrat

"Jeff" Landry, Broussard, Republican--I

Treasurer

Derrick Edwards, Harvey, Democrat

Teresa Kenny, New Orleans, no party

John M. Schroder, Baton Rouge, Republican--I

Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry

Marguerite Green, New Orleans, Democrat

"Charlie" Greer, Natchez, Democrat

Michael G. "Mike" Strain, Covington, Republican--I

Peter Williams, Baton Rouge, Democrat

Bradley Zaunbrecher, Egan, Republican

Commissioner of Insurance

James J. "Jim" Donelon, Metairie, Republican -- I

"Tim" Temple, Baton Rouge, Republican

BESE District 3

"Sandy" LeBlanc Holloway. Thibodaux, Republican--I

Janice Perea, Houma, Republican