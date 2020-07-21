Qualifying for city, judicial elections begins Wednesday

Staff Report

Qualifying for local elections this fall will begin Wednesday and continue through Friday at the St. Mary Parish Clerk of Court’s Office in Franklin.

Qualifying is being held for Morgan City mayor and City Council members as well as City Court judge and City Court marshal in Morgan City. Other positions to be filled are district judges, justice of the peace, constables and district attorney.

Candidates can visit the Clerk of Court’s Office on the second floor of the parish courthouse in Franklin from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.

The primary election will be held Nov. 3, while the general election will be held Dec. 5.