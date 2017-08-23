Q and A session in Franklin on disabilities

A question-and-answer session with Karen Scallon of Special Needs & Parent Support Services of Loui-siana will be 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday at the St. Landry Parish Library Conference Room, 206 Iberia St. in Franklin.

If you have a disability or live with someone who has a disability, or if you’re a teacher, an advocate or friend of someone with a disability, this session is for you.

Scallon will take questions on Medicaid, waivers, rights, health care, guardianship, wills, estates, services, signing up or whatever else you might need to know.

The event is open to the public. Please RSVP to San-dra at 337-380-8243 or 337-828-2284.