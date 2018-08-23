Submitted Photos

Local businesses are becoming Artists Guild Unlimited Purchase Award patrons for the 55th Annual Show and Sale, set for Aug. 29-Sept. 21. For a minimum contribution of $50, donors are invited to a Patron Reception to select their artwork before the show opens.Top photo: the AGU's Geri Bourgeois, left, receives a check from Jennifer Streva Reasoner of Bourgeois Law LLC. Bottom photo: Bourgeois accepts a check from Cannata's Manager Steve Domangue.