President Trump approves aid for Barry recovery

BATON ROUGE — Local governments will get help from the federal government with repairing damage caused by Tropical Storm Barry.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday approved a major disaster declaration request for seven parishes, including St. Mary.

The declaration makes governments eligible for financial help for debris removal, emergency protective measures, roads and bridges, water control facilities, buildings and equipment, utilities, and parks and recreational facilities.

The declaration also includes Allen, Iberia, Lafourche, Plaquemines, Terrebonne and Vermilion.

Other surrounding parishes are eligible for lower levels of assistance.

No declaration is expected for individual assistance based on an assessment of damages to homes and other property.

Barry, which became a hurricane briefly before coming ashore at Intracoastal City at midday July 13, didn’t bring what forecasters feared would be up to 30 inches of rain.

But it did bring winds strong enough to damage the region’s power grid.

Nearly all of St. Mary Parish was without power for most of the July 13-14 weekend.

Gov. John Bel Edwards thanked the administration for supporting the state as it continues to make progress from flooding from Barry that hit southeast and southwest Louisiana to central Louisiana.

“We are now in the heart of hurricane season, and it’s important for the state, our local partners and our citizens to stay prepared and informed as threats such as Dorian continue to develop,” said Edwards.

“Hurricane Barry didn’t wallop us like we expected, but it still caused significant property damage,” said U.S. Sen. John Kennedy. “The president’s disaster declaration will help us recover and rebuild.”