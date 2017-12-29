Preparation, attitude keys to fitness resolutions

The start of the New Year means more people will be rushing to the gym to kick off their weight loss journey. But you should take a moment to properly evaluate what you’re doing.

Chet Sternfels, Doctor of Physical Therapy, Board Certified Clinic Orthopedic Specialist, and owner of Advance Physical Therapy & Rehabilitation in Morgan City, said that people should properly be evaluated, educate themselves, and plan before hitting the gym.

“First thing to do when getting back in shape is to get a physical from a physician,” said Sternfels. “See a physician, establish a relationship with a physician if you haven’t see one in a long time.”

Sternfels said that seeing a physician before starting new physical activities can identify any underlying issues such as hypertension and poor joint health that may cause injury or prevent certain types of physical movements.

He recommends that individuals take the Physical Activity Readiness Questionnaire (PAR-Q) and visit a professional or physical therapist for a movement screen to get a checkup of the biomechanics of the body.

A movement screening is different from a fitness evaluation usually given at most gyms. A movement screening tests functional mobility of the body whereas a fitness evaluation tests how many repetitions an individual can do of a physical activity.

“People typically go to the gym without any supervision, and workouts are not tailored to the individual,” said Sternfels. “People get frustrated, injured, and quit.”

Common injuries that Sternfels sees daily are injuries from deadlifts and lifts that are too athletic for the individual at the time.

Sternfels said that people heading back to the gym for the first time in a while should avoid heavy lifting at first. He said that individuals should take about three to four weeks for a build-up phase, movements with high repetition and low resistance to build a base for strength.

Sternfels recommends that individuals focus on their core muscle movements first as well as proper warming up of 10-15 minutes. He said that the core muscles, such as hip flexors, abdomen, lower back muscles, glutes, and pelvic floor, are the driver of any movement. He said that engaging your core muscles will lead to less fatigue and decrease an individual’s risk for injuries.

Sternfels also said that when starting to exercise for the first time in a while, people should mentally prepare for a life change and have a program designed for longevity.

“Getting into shape is 90 percent mental, 10 percent physical,” said Sternfels “You have to trust the process of the plan.”

He said avoid crash diets, diet pills and teas because sustaining them creates problems in the future.

Sternfels said that individuals should not work through pain and stay within your limits.

“If it hurts, it hurts for a reason,” said Sternfels.

He said that individuals should set realistic goals and that people mostly quit because of lack of instant gratification, wrong programs, lack of accountability, and injury. Individuals that stick with a program should expect results within 6-8 weeks of starting an exercise regimen.