Power beginning to be restored

Power is being restored to customers in Morgan City, and more gradually across St. Mary Parish.

In Morgan City, where all electric customers have been without power since Saturday afternoon and some since Friday, feeders have been energized to serve Teche Regional, the Water Plant, Uptown, Historic District, Klingsville, Second Street, Sixth Street and Wyandotte, according to posts on the city's Facebook page.

Crews were working at Lakeside Subdivision as of an hour ago.

The Morgan City government has set up debris drop-off points at Roderick Street near the bridge and on Onstead near Spinella.

Cleco reported at 8 a.m. that 16,784 customers, or more than 80 percent of all St. Mary customers, were still without power after Tropical Storm Barry. That number was down to 16,117 by 12:30 p.m., according to the poweroutages.us website.

Just more than a quarter of all St. Martin utility customers were without power early Sunday afternoon.

Fifty-eight percent of Assumption's Entergy customers were blacked out.

