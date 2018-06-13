Police: Teller stole over $25K from bank

A bank teller has been accused of stealing more than $25,000 from a bank in Morgan City.

The suspect fled to California where authorities were able to find her, Morgan City Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

Stephanie L. Williams, 37, of Levee Road in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:36 p.m. Tuesday on charges of theft over $25,000 and criminal damage to property valued at $13,751.

Police did not release the bank’s name or the exact amount of cash Williams allegedly took in the theft.

On May 2, Morgan City police began an investigation in regard to the potential theft of funds from a bank in the Morgan City area.

The bank teller had not reported for work when administrators began to check her cash drawer. Bank administrators discovered that all of the cash had been damaged within the drawer. Williams was identified as a suspect during the investigation, Blair said.

Bank administrators were able to verify that a large sum of cash was missing from Williams’ bank drawer, Blair said. The investigation continued and warrants were prepared for Williams’ arrest.

Investigators learned that Williams had fled to the Long Beach, California, area. Investigators with the Morgan City Police Department corresponded with investigators from the Long Beach Police Department.

On Tuesday, Williams Long Beach police located Williams and arrested her on the warrants. Williams was transported to the Long Beach jail and is now awaiting the extradition process back to Morgan City.