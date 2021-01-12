Police: Suspect arrested after fleeing at 120 mph

(Editor’s Note: The charges listed here and the narratives that go with them are provided by the police agencies that made the arrests. Guilt or innocence has not been determined in court.)

Berwick police who tried to make a speeding stop ended up in a 120 mph chase before arresting their suspect, the Police Department said.

Berwick

Police Chief David Leonard reported these arrests:

—Whybray S. Jackson, 45, Taft Street, Patterson, was arrested at 3:55 p.m. Sunday on charges of aggravated flight from an officer, speeding 68 mph in a 50 mph zone and open alcohol container in a motor vehicle.

Officers observed a vehicle traveling at 68 mph in the posted 50mph construction zone on the U.S. 90 bridge.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled at speeds of 120 mph with officers pursuing it.

The vehicle came to a stop at a convenience store on La. 182 in Amelia, and the driver was taken into custody without incident.

The driver was identified as Jackson.

A search of the vehicle was conducted, and officers located an open alcohol container inside of the car.

Jackson was placed under arrest and booked into the Berwick Jail and later released on a $6,000 bond.

—Anna E. Reed, 28, Tiffany Street, Patterson, was arrested at 9:33 p.m. Friday on charges of speeding 91 mph in a 45 mph zone and driving under suspension.

Officers observed a vehicle traveling at 91mph on La. 182 and conducted a traffic stop on the car.

The driver was identified as Reed and a computer check revealed that her driver’s license was suspended.

She was placed under arrest and booked into the Berwick Jail and later released on a $577 bond.

—Scott S. Chaisson, 50, Uranus Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 4:40 p.m. Saturday on charges of DWI (first offense), speeding 62 mph in a 45 mph zone, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers observed a vehicle traveling at 62 mph on La. 182 and conducted a traffic stop on the truck.

The driver was identified as Chaisson. He displayed signs of impairment on narcotics.

He performed poorly on standardized field sobriety test.

A consensual search of his truck was conducted and marijuana and drug paraphernalia was located.

He was placed under arrest and transported to the Berwick Police Department where he submitted a proper sample of .000g% BAC on the Intoxilyzer machine.

A urine sample was collected and the results are pending at the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab.

Chaisson was booked into the Berwick Jail where he remains in lieu of a $6,500 bond.

St. Mary

Sheriff Blaise Smith reported these arrests:

—Jason John Lanclos, 46, Franklin, was arrested at 6:17 p.m. Friday on a charge of simple battery of the infirm. No bail has been set.

—Sean Joseph Dupont Jr., 26, Gibson, was arrested at 6:06 p.m. Sunday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of possession of heroin with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

No bail has been set.

—Javier Castro Jr., 32, Morgan City, was arrested at 6:08 p.m. Sunday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of speeding and operating a vehicle with license is suspended/revoked/canceled.

No bail has been set.

—April Lynn Aucoin, 40, Patterson, was arrested at 8:20 p.m. Sunday on five warrants for failure to appear on the following charges of possession of clonazepam, methamphetamine (two counts) and alprazolam; resisting an officer; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; theft of more than $1,000; possession of drug paraphernalia; and domestic abuse battery.

No bail has been set.

Morgan City

Police Chief James F. Blair reported these arrests:

—Napolian Webb, 35, Kentucky Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 10 a.m. Friday on a warrant for failure to appear to pay fine from the City Court of Morgan City.

Webb was arrested at Morgan City Police Department after officers learned that MCPD held a warrant for his arrest.

Webb was placed under arrest and booked into the Morgan City Police Department.

—Betheny Mecom, 28, Shreveport, at 2 p.m. Friday on a charge of simple battery.

—Odie Nadar, 37, La. 70, Morgan City, was arrested at 2 p.m. Friday on a charge of simple battery.

Mecom and Nadar who are incarcerated at the Morgan City Police Department Jail were charged after they both stuck another inmate.

—John Laitinen IV, 41, Main Street, Morgan City, was arrested at at 3:15 p.m. Friday, was arrested on warrants for felony domestic abuse battery and domestic abuse (strangulation).

Laitiner was arrested on warrants after an investigation by detectives.

Laitiner was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking.

—Quentin Cooper, 30, Poncio Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 11:45 p.m. Saturday on a warrant for domestic abuse battery.

Cooper was arrested on a warrant stemming from a Dec. 8 incident.

Cooper was booked into the Morgan City Police Department Jail.

—Gregory Gros, 58, Pierre Part, was arrested at 12:31 a.m. Sunday on charges of possession of Suboxone, Xanax and marijuana; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; illegal possession of a stolen firearm; and introduction of contraband into a penal institution, and on a City Court of Morgan City warrant.

Gros was arrested after an investigation in which officers located suspected narcotics along with a suspected stolen firearm.

Gros had been convicted of a felony.

Gros was also found to have a warrant from City Court of Morgan City.

—Alison LaFleur, 40, Victor II Boulevard, Morgan City, was arrested at 5:22 p.m. Sunday on a charge of driving

LaFleur was stopped by officers after a complaint that she was possibly driving while intoxicated.

Officers stopped LaFleur and believed her to be intoxicated.

LaFleur did poorly on a field sobriety test and was taken to the Morgan City Police department for a chemical test.

LaFleur was placed under arrest and booked into the Morgan City Police Department Jail.

Franklin

Police Chief Morris Beverly reported this arrest:

—Avrine Henry, 40, Robertson Street, Franklin, was arrested at 12:32 a.m. Saturday on a warrant for 16th Judicial District Court for failure to appear on the charge of criminal neglect of family.

Henry was booked, processed and held on a $34,835 bond.