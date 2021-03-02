Police seize six kinds of drugs in weekend arrests

(Editor’s Note: The charges listed here and the narratives that go with them are provided by the police agencies that made the arrests. Guilt or innocence has not been determined in court.)

Between Friday and Monday, Morgan City police made arrests involving possession of six different varieties of illegal or misused drugs, according to police reports.

Morgan City

Police Chief James F. Blair reports that over the last 72-hour period, the Morgan City Police Department responded to 126 calls for service. The following people were arrested beginning Friday:

—Christopher Dwaine Woods, 29, 11th Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 7:49 p.m. Friday on charges of stop sign and yield signs, driver must be licensed, possession of marijuana (third offense), possession of MDMA (ecstasy), possession of crack cocaine, illegal possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor, and introduction of contraband into a penal institution. Woods was also booked on a 6th Ward Court warrant for two counts of failure to appear for arraignment and a 16th Judicial District Court warrant for failure to appear.

A patrol officer conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Oak Street in Morgan City. The driver was identified as Woods.

A computer check revealed he did not have a valid driver’s license. A warrant check revealed the 6th Ward Court and 16th Judicial District Court held an active warrant for his arrest. He was placed under arrest.

During the arrest, he was found in possession of suspected marijuana. There was also a minor in the vehicle, leading to the additional charge. He was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking.

During the booking intake process, Woods attempted to discard crack cocaine and MDMA he had concealed on his person. He was additional charged and booked into the Morgan City Police Department.

—Kirk M. Anslum, 39, Patton Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 2:27 a.m. Saturday on charges of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, violation of the Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substance Law (drug-free zone) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Narcotics Detectives with the Morgan City Police Department executed a search warrant at the residence of Anslum on Patton Street in Morgan City.

Investigators located fentanyl, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia during the search of the home. During the investigation, investigators discovered evidence the fentanyl and methamphetamine were for sale.

He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Deondra Walker, 24, Federal Avenue, Morgan City, was arrested at 9:35 p.m. Saturday on charges of turning movements and required signals, possession of codeine, and illegal possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance.

A patrol officer conducted a traffic stop for a traffic violation at the intersection of Terrebonne Street and Shannon Street The driver was identified as Walker.

During the traffic stop, officers located suspected liquid codeine in a Styrofoam cup and a firearm in the vehicle. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Kenneth Hernandez, 24, Tommie Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 10:58 p.m. Saturday on charges of aggravated flight from an officer and driver must be licensed.

—Daniel Orellana, 19, Marin Lane, Morgan City, was arrested at 10:58 p.m. Saturday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Morgan City Police Department received a call about a reckless driver on La. 182. Officers located the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The vehicle fled at a high rate of speed on La. 182, leaving the roadway several times and nearly striking a bridge railing crossing the Bayou Ramos.

The vehicle came to a stop, and officers detained the driver, Hernandez, and his passenger, Orellana. A computer check revealed Hernandez did not possess a valid driver’s license.

Orellana was found in possession of suspected marijuana, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Hernandez and Orellana were placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Monique Barrilleaux, 37, Clement Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 3:28 a.m. Monday on charges of proper equipment required on vehicles and possession of methamphetamine.

A patrol officer conducted a traffic stop for a traffic violation at the intersection of Fig Street and Levee Road in Morgan City. The driver was identified as Barrilleaux.

During the traffic stop, officers discovered she was in possession of methamphetamine. She was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Justin Dale Havens, 33, Florida Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 5:11 a.m. Saturday on a charge of discharge of a firearm in the city limits.

Officers were called to the area of Duke Street regarding gunshots fired in the area. They learned from a witness that Havens had fired multiple gunshots into the ground in front of his residence. Officer spoke with Havens at this residence and discovered a firearm and fired shell casings. Havens admitted to officers he had fired his handgun into the ground. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Clifton Thomassie III, 56, La. 311, Houma, was arrested at 9:05 a.m. Saturday on charges of operating a vehicle with a suspended license and no motor vehicle insurance.

—Esdras De Leon Hernandez, 33, South Road, Morgan City, was arrested at 4:02 p.m. Saturday on charges of speeding and driver must be licensed.

—Carley Gros, 20, La. 70, Pierre Part, was arrested at 1:50 a.m. Sunday on a charge of alcohol consumption in public.

—Jeremy J. Walker, 40, Federal Avenue, Morgan City, was arrested at 7:33 a.m. Sunday on a warrant for simple battery.

—Bridget A. Richard, 49, Railroad Avenue, Patterson, was arrested at 11:20 a.m. Sunday on a warrant for disturbing the peace and simple assault.

Berwick

Police Chief David Leonard reported these arrests:

—Daniel Griffin, 44, Fifth Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 11:16 p.m. Friday on charges of reckless operation of a motor vehicle, aggravated flight from an officer and driving under suspension.

About 11:10 p.m. Friday, officers with the Berwick Police Department observed a vehicle traveling in a reckless manner in the area of Sixth Street. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, at which time the driver fled at a high rate of speed and traveling on the wrong side of the roadway on the La.182 bridge.

The suspect vehicle veered into the oncoming traffic several times, almost striking other vehicles. After a brief pursuit, the vehicle stopped on Federal Avenue at Railroad Avenue in Morgan City. Officers made contact with the driver Griffin, who was taken into custody without further incident.

A computer check showed that his driver’s license was suspended. Griffin was transported to the Berwick Police Department, where he was booked. Griffin was released on a $8,500.00 bond.

—Mark Clements, 55, River Road, Berwick, was arrested at 12:04 a.m. Saturday on a charge of domestic abuse battery.

—Gina Clements, 53, River Road, Berwick, was arrested at 12:04 a.m. Saturday on a charge of domestic abuse battery.

About 11:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to disturbance call at a residence on River Road. Officers spoke with Mark and Gina Clements. During the course of the investigation, it was learned that the married couple had been involved in a physical altercation with each other.

They were both placed under arrest and transported to the Berwick Police Department, where they were booked. Each posted a $10 bond.

—Philip Raymond, 31, West Admiral Doyle, New Iberia was arrested at 2:31 p.m. Saturday on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

About 1:45 p.m. Saturday, a traffic stop was conducted on U.S. 90 on a vehicle for a traffic violation. During the course of the stop, officers made contact with Raymond, and an odor of marijuana was detected coming from the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle was conducted, at which time marijuana and items of drug paraphernalia were located inside the vehicle. Raymond was placed under arrest and transported to the Berwick Police Department, where he was booked. Raymond later posted a $3,500 bond.

Assumption

Sheriff Leland Falcon reported this arrest:

—Derrick D. Domingue, 34, Shell Beach Road, Pierre Part, was arrested Sunday on a charge of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

The arrest arose from a Sunday afternoon incident near Tut Street in Pierre Part.

Deputies were dispatched to the location and made contact with the complainant, who advised that she was in her home when Domingue walked in without knocking or offering any form of communication before doing so. The entry was made without the victim’s consent.

Deputies located Domingue nearby. He was interviewed and arrested. Domingue was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center with bond set at $25,000.

Franklin

Police Chief Morris Beverly said his department responded to 27 complaints over the weekend and made the following arrests:

—Deondric Butler, 25, of Ninth St., Franklin, was arrested at 1:16 a.m. Saturday on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana (third offense), possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance.

Butler was additionally arrested on a warrant for 16th Judicial District Court for failure to appear on the charge of aggravated assault with a firearm. Butler was booked, processed, and released on a $70,000 bond.

—Joaquima Brown, 26, Weber Street, Franklin, was arrested at 1:16 a.m. Saturday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance.

Brown was booked, processed, and held on a $20,500 bond.

—Charles Beverly, 28, Deforest Brown Lane, Franklin, was arrested at 1:16 a.m. Saturday on the charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Beverly was booked, processed and released on a $1,000 bond.

The three arrests stem from officers patrolling the area of Ninth Street in reference to previous high volumes of calls involving shots being fired in the area.

Officers observed a vehicle with multiple occupants.

Officers believed one of the occupants had outstanding warrants. With the assistance of the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office, officers approached the vehicle that was occupied by Butler, Brown and Beverly.

Officers and deputies observed a handgun in plain view.

The subjects were transported to the Franklin Police Department for questioning, and a search warrant was obtained to search the vehicle. Upon searching the vehicle, officers located two handguns, illegal narcotics and the paraphernalia.

—Jasmine Webb, 29, O’Neal Chube Street, Franklin, was arrested at 6:20 p.m. Saturday on a warrant for the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office for non-consensual disclosure of a private image. Webb was booked, processed and released on a $10,000. bond.

—Shontranice McDaniel, 25, Easy Street, Franklin, was arrested at 6:20 p.m. Saturday on a warrant dated Aug. 18, 2020, for simple battery.

McDaniel was booked, processed and released on a $2,500.00 bond.

St. Martin

Sheriff Becket Breaux reported this arrest:

—Jennifer Courville, 46, Ray Lane, Breaux Bridge, was arrested Sunday on a charge of theft valued to $1,000-$4,999.