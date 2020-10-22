Police search for two men after shooting near Lawrence Park

Two men are wanted in connection with a shooting Wednesday night near Lawrence Park in Morgan City.

Aris Granger and Caswick Clark are named in warrants alleging eight counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal use of a weapon and violation of a fire-arm free zone.

Police responded to a report of shots fired on Third Street near the park about 6:49 p.m. Wednesday. Detectives learned that several shots were fired.

"The charges stem from the number of people in the area along with the area being a firearm free zone," the Police Department said in a new release.

Granger and Clark should be considered armed and dangerous, police said. If you see either of the two suspects, please contact the Morgan City Police Department or your local agency.