Police: Man who tried to flee possessed MDMA

(Editor’s Note: The charges listed here and the narratives that go with them are provided by the police agencies that made the arrests. Guilt or innocence has not been determined in court.)

The region’s law enforcement officers made five drug-related arrests this week, including one of a Morgan City man who tried to run away from a traffic stop before being found to possess ecstasy, according to police reports.

Morgan City

Police Chief James F. Blair reported that over the last 24-hour period, the Morgan City Police Department responded to 38 calls for service and made this arrest:

—Traylon Anthony Grogan, 29, Wren Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 11 p.m. Tuesday on charges of resisting an officer, possession of MDMA and possession of a legend drug (risperidone). He was also booked on a warrant for failure to appear in 6th Ward Court and as a Probation and Parole fugitive.

A patrol officer observed a traffic violation and conducted a traffic stop in the area of La. 182 and U.S. 90. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver was identified as Grogan.

A warrant check revealed the 6th Ward Court held an active warrant for his arrest. When officers attempted to place him under arrest, he fled on foot. After a brief foot pursuit, Grogan was taken into custody and placed under arrest.

During the arrest, he was found in possession of suspected MDMA and risperidone. A computer check revealed Louisiana Probation and Parole held an active warrant. He was transported and booked into the Morgan City Police Department.

St. Mary

Sheriff Blaise Smith advised that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 27 complaints and made these arrests:

—Brice Tre Anthony Jones, 26, Franklin, was arrested at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday by the Narcotics Section on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia. Jones was released on a $20,000 bond.

—Buster L. Henry Jr., 32, Morgan City, was arrested at 3:05 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of theft.

No bail has been set.

—Erica Businelle Rodriguez, 34, Morgan City, was arrested at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of theft of less than $1,000. Rodriguez was released on a $250 bond.

Berwick

Police Chief David Leonard reported these arrests:

—Isaac Fuhrer, 19, Belanger Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 2:54 a.m. Wednesday on charges of driving while intoxicated (first offense), improper lane usage and possession of marijuana. He was also booked on a warrant for six counts of attempted simple burglary.

—Joseph Gilmore, 18, Onstead Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 2:54 a.m. Wednesday on charges of obstruction of justice and resisting an officer.

About 2:50 a.m. Wednesday, a vehicle was observed traveling in a reckless manner on La. 182, crossing into the opposing lane of travel. A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle, where officers made contact with the driver Fuhrer and passenger Gilmore.

Fuhrer appeared to be impaired on some type of illegal narcotic. Officers met with Gilmore, who refused to comply with officers. They later learned that he ingested marijuana before being stopped. A search of the vehicle was done, at which time marijuana products belonging to Fuhrer were located inside.

It was learned that Fuhrer had active warrants through the Berwick Police Department. Both were placed under arrest and transported to the Berwick Police Department.

Upon arrival, Fuhrer provided a breath sample of .000G% BAC.

A urine sample was collected from Fuhrer and will be sent to the crime lab for chemical testing. Fuhrer and Gilmore were booked and are currently awaiting a bond hearing.

—Mikie Landry, 22, Mike Street, Pierre Part, was arrested at 2:13 a.m. Wednesday on charges of driving while intoxicated (first offense) and improper lane usage.

About 1:36 a.m. Wednesday, an officer observed a vehicle cross the center and fog line several times on La. 182. A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle, at which time officers made contact with Landry.

During the course of the stop, Landry appeared to be impaired on some type of narcotic or medication. Landry performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest. Landry was transported to the Berwick Police Department where she provided a breath sample of .000G% BAC.

A urine sample was collected from Landry and was sent to the crime lab pending chemical results. Landry was booked and posted a $2,750 bond.

Assumption

Sheriff Leland Falcon reported these arrests:

—Christina Louise Pitre, 41, Shaw Street, Morgan City, was arrested Monday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, obstruction of justice and introducing contraband into a penal institution. She was also booked on a fugitive warrant from St. Mary Parish.

The arrest followed a Monday night traffic stop in Bayou L’Ourse.

An I.C.E.-assigned deputy was on patrol when he observed a vehicle with an equipment violation.

The deputy made contact with the driver as well as all other occupants. Based on observations by the deputy, he requested a K-9 unit at the stop location.

The K-9 conducted an open-air sniff of the suspect vehicle and alerted to the presence of illegal narcotics.

During a subsequent search, deputies did not locate any illegal substances.

It was determined that a warrant was active for Pitre from St. Mary Parish.

Pitre was arrested and specifically denied that she was in possession of any illegal drugs.

Once at the detention facility, a complete body search was conducted, and Pitre was found to be in possession of a quantity of methamphetamine.

Pitre was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Facility with a bond set at $35,000.

—Carl Torrence, 51, Cypress Trace Road, Houston, was booked Tuesday on a charge of simple burglary.

The charge resulted from a May 20, 2019, residential burglary in the 4000 block of La. 308.

In May 2019, deputies made contact with the burglary victim, who indicated the accused was seen leaving an area of the home that was unlocked, and several items were missing.

Detectives were called and initiated follow-up protocol and were able to collect physical evidence.

That evidence was submitted for scientific analysis to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab.

In February 2020, detectives received information from the crime lab sufficient to identify Torrence as the suspect in the burglary. Additionally, Torrence’s physical characteristics matched those provided by witnesses.

Warrants were obtained in February 2020 for the arrest of Torrence, but he had fled this jurisdiction.

Torrence was entered into the National Crime Database.

On Jan. 25, Torrence was arrested by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office in Texas. Torrence waived extradition and was returned to Louisiana. where he was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on Saturday. He was released on a $12,500 commercial bond.

—The Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that it gave an incorrect address for Elizabeth Theriot, who was arrested Monday on a prescription drug charge. Her address is La. 1 in Thibodaux.

St. Martin

Sheriff Becket Breaux reported these arrests:

—Joseph Clay, 33, Martin Street, Breaux Bridge, was arrested Tuesday on charges of insurance required, resisting an officer with force or violence, violations of the controlled dangerous substance law and Schedule I narcotics.

—Dustin Breaux, 33, Camp City Road, Pierre Part, was arrested Tuesday on an extradition warrant.

—Kobe Joseph, 20, Richard Street, Breaux Bridge, was arrested Tuesday by the Breaux Bridge Police Department on charges of domestic abuse battery and false imprisonment.

—Hunter Miller, 21, Bayou Mercier Road, St. Martinville, was arrested Tuesday on charges of failure to register and probation violation.

—Patrick Williams, 54, Zin Zin Road, Breaux Bridge, was arrested on charges of failure to appear, failure to register and registration of sex offenders.