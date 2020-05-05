Police: Man tried to eat marijuana after arrest

A sex crime suspect who tried to eat marijuana to avoid an additional charge was booked into the Morgan City jail late Thursday, according to Police Chief James F. Blair said.

—Donte Joven Harris, 24, Mount Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 11:14 p.m. Thursday on charges of resisting an officer, first-offense possession of marijuana, obstruction of justice-tampering with evidence and introduction of contraband into a penal institution and on a warrant for felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Morgan City officers, acting on a tip, apprehended Harris at a residence in the 1700 block of Federal Avenue. Police held an active warrant for felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department.

Once at the Morgan City Police Department, officers discovered suspected marijuana concealed on Harris' person. When officers attempted to recover the suspected marijuana, Harris attempted to consume the suspected marijuana and pulled away from officers. Officers were able to recover the suspected marijuana from Harris. He was booked into Morgan City Police Department and incarcerated.

Blair also reported these arrests:

—Shane Eugene Richard, 25, Gabriel Street, Patterson, was arrested at 10:49 p.m. Friday on charges of domestic abuse battery-strangulation and disturbing the peace.

Officers were called to a domestic disturbance at a local hotel on La. 182. They learned Richard had committed a battery by choking his dating partner. Officers located Richard near the scene and placed him under arrest. He was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Rondell James Guy, 26, Railroad Avenue, Morgan City, was arrested at 8:28 a.m. Saturday on charges of domestic abuse battery-strangulation and first-offense possession of marijuana and on a warrant for theft under $1,000.

Officers were called to a residence on Railroad Avenue for a domestic disturbance. They learned had choked the victim. Rondell Guy was located on La. 82.

During the arrest, the officers located suspected marijuana in his possession. A warrant check revealed the Morgan City Police Department held an active warrant for his arrest. He was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith said his office made these arrests:

—Ben Patrick Louviere, 41, Pine Street, Franklin, was arrested at 12:31 a.m. Saturday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamines and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bail has been set.

—Tessie Lynn Toups, 29, Terrebonne Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 12:31 a.m. Saturday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, and no license plate light. No bail has been set.

—Troy Sharel Richardson, 26, Guyther Street, Patterson, was arrested at 2:46 p.m. Friday on a charge of possession of marijuana. Richardson was released on a summons to appear Aug. 21.

—Raeshaun N. Lewis, 27, Wise Street, Patterson, was arrested at 3:30 p.m. Friday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of stolen things, possession of Schedule I drugs, driving under suspension and driving on roadway laned for traffic

Lewis was later released on a summons to appear Aug. 21.

—Louis Joseph Jackson Jr., 39, Mill Street, Patterson, was arrested at 3 p.m. Saturday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Jackson was released on a summons to appear Aug. 21.

—Jordan Taylor Franklin, 21, Clausen Road South, Centerville, was arrested at 10:45 p.m. Saturday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of theft of a motor vehicle. No bail has been set.

—Brandon Jamal Garrison, 30, B Street, Franklin, was arrested at 12:34 p.m. Sunday on charges of expired license plate and possession of marijuana. Garrison was released on a summons to appear Aug. 21.

—Jose Marvin Acosta-Licona, 30, Darcey Trailer Court, Houma, was arrested at 5:28 p.m. Sunday on a Houma Police Department warrant for failure to appear on the charge of aggravated second-degree battery. Licona is being held for another agency.

—Tahj Javon Boatman, 22, Sixth Street, Franklin, was arrested at 2:49 a.m. Monday on a charge of possession of Schedule I drugs and on an Iberia Parish warrant for theft. Boatman is being held for another agency.