Police: Man struck, robbed as he walked into home

Staff Report

Morgan City police have arrested the man who a victim said struck him early Monday as he entered his home and then fled with a stolen $188, Police Chief James F. Blair said.

—Gilbert I Harrison, 33, Egle Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 3:54 a.m. Monday on charges of aggravated burglary, first-offense possession of synthetic marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of MDMA (ecstasy), criminal trespass, resisting an officer and violation of the Controlled Dangerous Substance Act-drug free zone.

Officers were called to a Fifth Street residence about a burglary. The victim reported he was struck in the back of the head with an object while walking into his residence.

He advised the officers the suspect stole $188 and fled on foot. Officers attempted to stop an individual matching the description on Egle Street. The individual fled on foot from officers. Officers captured and identified the individual as Harrison.

Officers located the $188 stolen from the victim in Harrison’s possession. Officers also located suspected synthetic marijuana, ecstasy and drug paraphernalia. He was located within a posted drug-free zone and was additionally charged.

He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

Blair also reported these arrests:

—Nelson Abraham Ortega, 43, Roderick Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 4:06 p.m. Friday on a warrant for sexual battery and indecent behavior.

Ortega was located at the Morgan City Police Department and placed under arrest on an active warrant held by the Morgan City Police Department.

The warrant stems from a complaint filed with the Morgan City Police Department on May 9. During the investigation, investigators learned Ortega inappropriately touched a female victim under the age of 13.

Detectives secured an arrest warrant for Ortega. He was booked and incarcerated at the Morgan City Police Department.

—David Langston, 43, Willie Redden Road, Greensburg, was arrested at 6:49 p.m. Friday on charges of careless operation, stop sign, aggravated flight from an officer, no license on person and red-light violation.

An officer on patrol observed a vehicle driving recklessly in the area of La. 182. The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop, at which time the vehicle failed to stop. The vehicle fled to North Second Street and came to a stop at a residence.

The officer was able to take Langston into custody and place him under arrest. A computer check revealed that the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office held an active warrant for failure to register as a sex offender. He was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Jeffery Lee Vasold Jr., 34, Second Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 5:50 p.m. Saturday on charges of no motor vehicle insurance, theft under $1,000 and disturbing the peace by intoxication.

Officers were called to a local business on Railroad Avenue about a person asleep in a vehicle. They discovered Vasold asleep in the vehicle. Officers woke Vasold and observed he was in an intoxicated condition.

During the investigation, officers discovered several stolen items in his vehicle. Owners of the property were contacted and verified the items were stolen. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reports these arrests:

—Mark Anthony Robin Jr., 35, Cynthia Street, Franklin, was arrested at 1:02 p.m. Friday on charges of turning movements and required signals, open container, and driving under suspension. Robin was released on a summons to appear Aug. 21.

—William Henry Toups Jr., 32, ross Road 2, Bayou Vista, was arrested at 8:20 a.m. Friday on a charge of domestic abuse battery (misdemeanor). Toups was released on his own recognizance.

—Jason Richard Domangue, 36, Mant-icourt, Morgan City, was arrested at 10:51 a.m. Saturday on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Doma-ngue was released on a summons to appear Aug. 21.

—Chet Williams, 53, Front Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 12:39 p.m. Saturday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of battery of a dating partner and theft, and on the following additional charges: switched license plate/stolen license plate, no insurance, expired or no inspection sticker, driving under suspension, possession of synthetic cannabinoids, and possession of drug paraphernalia

Williams was released on a $100 bond for the charge of battery of a dating partner, a summons for the FTA warrant, and on his own recognizance for the remaining charges.

—Carlin David Stelly, 42, La. 182, Franklin, was arrested at 2:44 p.m. Saturday on a warrant for failure to appear. He was released on a summons to appear on the charge of criminal neglect of family and on an active warrant for parole violation. Bail was set at $48,316.43.

—Nelson Abraham-Cruz Ortega, 43, Terrebonne Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 3:37 p.m. Saturday on a Morgan City Police Department warrant. Ortega was transported to the MCPD and released into the department’s custody.

—Jadi Guerrero Williams, 31, Southwest Boulevard, Bayou Vista, was arrested at 10:39 a.m. Sunday on a charge of battery on a police officer. Williams was released on a $2,500 bond.

—Carley Lee Griffin, 36, Beau Lane, Bayou Vista, was arrested at 11:14 a.m. Sunday on a charge of battery of a dating partner. Griffin was released on a $2,500 bond.

—Vincent Latrell Watson Jr., 36, Fair Lane Drive, Gray, was arrested at 11:08 p.m. Sunday on charges of possession of a firearm-felon, illegal possession of stolen firearms, illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, general speed law and failure to dim headlights.

No bail has been set.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard reported this arrest::

—Jamie Lagunes, 62, Poncio Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 9:41 p. m. Friday on charges of first-offense DWI, improper lane usage, driver must be licensed and possession of fraudulent documents for identification.

About 9:13 p.m. Friday, Berwick police received a complaint from a concerned motorist indicating that they were behind a vehicle on La. 182 in Berwick and that it was swerving all over the roadway. Officers located the vehicle and observed it crossing the center line and fog line. A traffic stop was conducted and officers made contact with the driver, who identified himself as Lagunes.

While in contact with Lagunes, officers could smell a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and that he had trouble standing on his own. A field sobriety test was conducted, on which officers stated he did poorly.

Lagunes was placed under arrest and was transported to the Berwick Police Department, where he submitted to the state’s breath test with the results of .145g% BAC.

During the booking process, officers conducted an inventory of Lagunes’ wallet and revealed that he was in possession of a fraudulent Texas driver’s license. Lagunes was booked into the Berwick jail on the charges and he remains incarcerated with no bond set at this time.