Police: Man faces drug charges after vehicle hits barrier

(Editor’s Note: The charges listed here and the narratives that go with them are provided by the police agencies that made the arrests. Guilt or innocence has not been determined in court.)

A Chauvin man was arrested on drug charges Thursday after hitting a concrete barrier on the U.S. 90 bridge, Morgan City police said.

Morgan City

Police Chief James F. Blair reports that over the last 24-hour period, the Morgan City Police Department responded to 41 calls of service. The following people were arrested:

—Tyler Joseph Smith, 19, Bayouside Drive, Chauvin, was arrested at 11:14 p.m. Thursday on charges of reckless operation, stop sign violation, driver must be licensed, possession of marijuana (first offense), possession of Xanax and possession of drug paraphernalia, and on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear.

Officers were called to the U.S. 90 bridge for a vehicle sticking a concrete barrier. Officers responded to the area and located the vehicle in question, driven by Smith.

During the traffic stop, he was found in possession of suspected marijuana, Xanax and drug paraphernalia. A warrant check revealed the 16th Judicial District Court held an active warrant for his arrest.

He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Kandiss Henry, 37, Hilda Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 09:57 a.m. Thursday on a warrant for simple battery.

Henry turned herself in to the Morgan City Police Department on an active warrant held by the Morgan City Police Department. She was booked and incarcerated.

—Lawrence Garrett, 24, Fourth Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 11:26 a.m. Thursday on charges of possession of synthetic marijuana (second offense) and possession of drug paraphernalia, and on a warrant for cruelty to a juvenile.

Detectives with the Morgan City Narcotics Division came into contact with Garrett in the area of Railroad Avenue and Headland Street A warrant check revealed the Morgan City Police Department held an active warrant for his arrest.

During the arrest, Garrett was found in possession of suspected synthetic marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration

—Shantell Hartdegen, 37, La. 20, Schriever, was arrested at 11:50 p.m. Thursday on a warrant for three counts of contempt of court.

Hartdegen was located at the Morgan City Jail and booked on active warrants held by the City Court of Morgan City. She was booked and incarcerated.

St. Mary

Sheriff Blaise Smith advises that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 37 complaints and made the following arrests:

—Ethan James Smith, 39, Franklin, was arrested at 6:35 a.m. Thursday on two warrants for failure to appear on the charges of driving while intoxicated, reckless operation of a vehicle and theft under $300.

Smith was released on a summons to appear April 27.

—Juvenile female, 14, Patterson, was arrested at 9:18 a.m. Thursday on a charge of possession of marijuana. The juvenile was released into the custody of a guardian pending juvenile court proceedings.

—Jessica Bourgeois, 40, Amelia, was arrested at 2:11 p.m. Thursday on a charge of possession of Schedule II drugs and on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of attempted theft of more than $1,000 but less than $5,000 and criminal trespassing. No bail has been set.

—Cedric Gant, 23, Siracusa, was arrested at 2:15 p.m. Thursday on a warrant for the charges of domestic abuse battery by strangulation in the presence of a juvenile and aggravated assault with a firearm. Bail was set at $100,000.

—Kajuan Ferdinand, 22, Patterson, was arrested at 2:26 p.m. Thursday on charges of vehicle entering highway from private drive and possession of marijuana. Ferdinand was released on a summons to appear April 27.

Franklin

Police Chief Morris Beverly said his department responded to five complaints in 24 hours and made the following arrests:

—Drizzt Morales, 24, LaGrange Robicheaux Road, Franklin, was arrested at 4:36 p.m. Thursday on the charges of speeding and possession of Schedule III narcotics (Suboxone). Morales was booked, processed and held with no bond set at the time of press release.

—Rocky Giroir, 18, Forest Street, Franklin, was arrested at 4:36 p.m. Thursday on the charges of possession of marijuana and obstruction of justice. Giroir was booked, processed and held with no bond set at the time of press release.

—Braylon Latiolas, 23, La. 182, Morgan City, was arrested at 4:36 p.m. on the charge of possession of methamphetamine. Latiolas was booked, processed and held with no bond set at the time of press release.

—Ashton Hale, 20, Kemper Road, Franklin, was arrested at 4:36 p.m. on the charge of possession of marijuana. Hale was booked, processed and released on a $2,000.00 bond.

St. Martin

Sheriff Becket Breaux reported these arrests:

—Dustin Faul, 40, Bayou Lane, Breaux Bridge, was arrested Thursday by the Breaux Bridge Police Department on a charge of violation of a protective order.

—Donavan Newton, 37, Blanchard Street, Breaux Bridge, was arrested Thursday by the Breaux Bridge Police Department on charges of aggravated battery, violation of a protective order and child endangerment domestic abuse.

—Missy Sonnier, 44. Old Jeanerette Road, New Iberia, was arrested by the St. Martinville Police Department on a charge of theft of a motor vehicle.

—Brian Taylor, 43, Portage Road, Arnaudville, was arrested Thursday on a charge of violation of a protective order.