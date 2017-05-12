Police: Man arrested after fleeing house

Staff Report

A narcotics investigation led to the arrest of a man who fled from a Morgan City home, only to be arrested on drug and unauthorized entry charges, Police Chief James Blair said.

Nico Q. Skipper, 27, of Dora Street in Morgan City, was arrested on at 7:38 p.m. Wednesday. Skipper was charged with unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, introduction of contraband into a penal facility, resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a warrant held by 6th Ward Morgan City Court for six counts of failure to pay a fine on March 30.

Skipper also has warrants for bank fraud, racketeering, access device fraud, and identity theft held by Chitimacha Police Department. Morgan City Police Department Narcotics Division conducted a narcotics investigation at a residence on Bowman Street in which a male subject fled through the rear of the residence.

Skipper was identified and located inside a residence on Egle Street after officers heard screams. Skipper fled again and was apprehended a short time later. Skipper was arrested and transported to Morgan City Jail. A search was initiated at the jail which resulted in drug paraphernalia to be found on Skipper.

Blair reported the following arrests:

—Bennie A. Charles, 32, of Third Street in Morgan City, was arrested on Mallard Street at 6:08 p.m. Wednesday. Charles was charged with a warrant held by the 6th Ward Morgan City Court of four counts for failure to appear to pay fine on March 28. Charles was jailed at Morgan City Jail.

—Samantha Poole, 43, of Filmore Street in Morgan City, was arrested on Garber Street at 8:10 p.m. Wednesday. Poole was charged on a warrant held by the 6th Ward Morgan City Court for contempt of court. Poole was jailed.

—Charles P. Dixon, 26, of Airport Road in Mansura, was arrested 10:04 p.m. Wednesday. Dixon was charged with possession of marijuana, driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia and improper lane usage. Patrol officers spotted a vehicle on the wrong side of the divided portion of Brashear Avenue. A traffic stop was initiated and Dixon was identified as the driver. During the traffic stop, Dixon was found to be in possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a suspended license. Dixon was jailed.

—Lauryssa LaCoste, 23, of La. 182 in Morgan City, was arrested on Bush Street at 1:44 a.m. Thursday. LaCoste was charged with possession of marijuana and no turn signal. LaCoste was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

—Caswick Naverro, 22, of France Street in New Orleans, was arrested at 6:46 p.m. Wednesday on Southeast Boulevard in Bayou Vista. Naverro was charged with a turning signal violation and operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license. Naverro was released on a summons to appear in court on August 15.

—Glynn Wilson, 45, of Myrtle Street, Patterson, was arrested on at 7:16 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 90 in Bayou Vista. Wilson was charged in an active warrant for a turning signal violation. Wilson was also charged with possession of a Schedule II substance (crack cocaine), and obstruction of justice after a search of his vehicle. Wilson was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center. No bail is set.

—Chris Cahee, 30, of North Prater Street in Lake Charles, was arrested at 8:03 p.m. Wednesday. Cahee was charged on a warrant for failure to appear for the charge of illegal carrying of weapons. Cahee was jailed and no bail is set.

—Charles Scott, 60, of Georgetown Drive in Avondale, was arrested at 11:19 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 90 in Berwick. Scott was charged for speeding (construction zone) and operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license. Scott was released on a summons to appear in court Aug. 15.