Police make arrests on heroin, meth charges

(Editor’s Note: The charges listed here and the narratives that go with them are provided by the police agencies that made the arrests. Guilt or innocence has not been determined in court.)

Staff Report

Another Morgan City traffic stop resulted in two arrests on charges that include possession of methamphetamine and heroin, Police Chief James F. Blair said.

A stop earlier Tuesday resulted in an arrest on meth, cocaine and heroin charges.

Blair reported these arrests:

—Kaitlynn Seale, 28, Tullahama Drive, Baton Rouge, was arrested at 10:37 p.m. Tuesday on charges of proper equipment required on vehicles and possession of methamphetamine, heroin and drug paraphernalia.

—Turner Crews Jackson, 30, Mossy Oak Avenue, Baton Rouge, was arrested at 10:37 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, heroin and drug paraphernalia.

An officer on patrol observed a traffic violation in the area of Margurite Street and La. 70. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver was identified as Seale, along with her passenger, Jackson.

During the traffic stop, K-9 Lady and her handler arrived on the scene to assist. K-9 Lady was deployed around the exterior of the vehicle.

K-9 Lady gave a positive odor response to the presence of illegal narcotics. During the traffic stop, officers located suspected methamphetamine, heroin, and drug paraphernalia in Seale and Jackson’s possession. They were placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Joseph Matthew Atkins, 36, Missouri Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 4:02 a.m. Wednesday on charges of turning movement and required signals and possession of paraphernalia.

An officer on patrol observed a traffic violation in the area of Federal Avenue and General MacArthur Street. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver was identified as Atkins.

During the traffic stop, he was found in possession of suspected drug paraphernalia. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported these arrests:

—Sable Ann Leal, 31, Gibson, was arrested at 4:01 pm Tuesday on a charges of probation violation (felony). Leal is being held for another agency.

—Herman Terrell Solone, 29, Morgan City, was arrested at 5:58 p.m. Tuesday on charges of illegal possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of marijuana. No bail has been set.

—Morris Franklin Hankins, 51, Garden City, was arrested at 3:43 a.m. Wednesday on charges of careless operation and possession of marijuana. Hankins was released on a summons to appear March 30.

—Nathan Joel McLain Jr., 39, Franklin, was arrested at 12:13 a.m. Wednesday on a charge of for battery of a dating partner. Gonzalez was released on a summons to appear March 30.

—Bobby Brown, 39, Baldwin, was arrested at 11:14 p.m. Tuesday on charges of failure to signal, no license plates and no insurance. Brown was released on a summons to appear March 30.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard reported these arrests:

—Shawn Weathersby, 51, Acadiana Street, Breaux Bridge, was arrested at 6:40 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of over 28 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

—Lacie Santaolla, 36, Dupuis Road, Breaux Bridge, was arrested at 6:40 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

About 5:31 p.m. Tuesday, officers with the Berwick Police Department observed a vehicle traveling on U.S. 90 with no headlights.

A traffic stop was conducted, at which time officers made contact with Santaolla and Weathersby.

During the course of the stop, Weathersby and Santaolla were both found to be in possession of methamphetamine and items of drug paraphernalia. Both were placed under arrest and transported to the Berwick Police Department.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported these arrests:

—Travis Jay Leonard, 29, South Walnut Street, Opelousas, was arrested Monday on charges of tail lamps required, careless operation of a motor vehicle, illegal carrying of weapons in the presence controlled dangerous substances, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession with intent to distribute Klonopin (Clonazepam).

—Katelyn Elizabeth Grandin, 28, French Street, Pierre Part, was arrested Monday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute Klonopin (Clonazepam) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Joel Landry, 36, La. 70 South, Pierre Part, was arrested Monday on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia (second offense). was issued a summons for:

The arrests followed a traffic stop near Paincourtville early Monday evening.

An I.C.E.-assigned unit observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation on La. 70 west of Paincourtville and initiated a stop of the suspect vehicle.

The deputy made contact with the driver, now identified as Leonard. Upon completion of the driver interview, the deputy proceeded to speak to the passenger, now identified as Grandin.

The deputy noted activity and present conditions consistent with illegal drug activity.

The deputy observed a handgun, which was attributed to Leonard in the driver capsule area. That firearm was indicated to be stolen through a serial number check.

The suspects, during the interview process, identified items in the vehicle consistent with illegal drug possession and usage.

The deputy requested consent to search the vehicle which was granted.

During the search process, quantities of Klonopin (Clonazepam) were recovered.

Based on all elements of this investigation, both Leonard and Grandin were arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center pending bond hearings.

Landry was released with a court appearance obligation.