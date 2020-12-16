Police make arrest on warrant alleging cocaine, heroin, meth possession

(Editor’s Note: The charges listed here and the narratives that go with them are provided by the police agencies that made the arrests. Guilt or innocence has not been determined in court.)

Staff Report

One of the occupants of a vehicle stopped for a traffic violation early Tuesday was arrested on a warrant alleging heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine possession, Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair said.

—Eric Michael Frentz, 39, Pecan Lane, Patterson, was arrested at 3 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear.

—Kristie Lynn Blanchard, 43, River Road, Berwick, was arrested at 3 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant for possession of heroin, crack cocaine and methamphetamine.

An officer on patrol observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation at the intersection of Allison Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard. A traffic stop was conducted, and two of the occupants were identified as Frentz and Blanchard.

A warrant check revealed City Court of Morgan City and the 16th District Court held active warrants for Frentz’s arrest for failure to appear in court. The warrant check also revealed the St. Mary Sheriff’s Office held an active warrant for Blanchard’s arrest.

Both Frentz and Blanchard were transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

Blair also reported these arrests:

—Christopher Dwaine Woods, 29, Eleventh Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 8:04 p.m. Monday on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a stolen firearm.

An officer on patrol observed a traffic violation in the area of Federal Avenue and General McArthur Street.

A traffic stop was conducted, and officers came into contact with a passenger, Woods.

During the traffic stop, Woods was found in possession of a firearm.

A computer check revealed the firearm was stolen, and he was convicted of certain felonies that prohibited him from possessing a firearm. Woods was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Daniel Ray McNeal, 42, Halsey Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 9:56 a.m. Monday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of Alprazolam and possession of a legend drug (Gabapentin), and on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear for trial.

An officer observed McNeal in the area of La. 182 and had knowledge City Court of Morgan City held active warrants for his arrest. The officer made contact with McNeal and placed him under arrest on the active warrants.

During the arrest, McNeal was found in possession of suspected marijuana, Alprazolam and Gabapentin. He was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported these arrests:

—Joseph Douglas Hebert, 53, Patterson, was arrested at 7:27 a.m. Monday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bail has been set.

—Harold Patrick Dugas III, 46, Franklin, was arrested at 1:42 p.m. Monday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal neglect of family. No bail has been set.

—Juvenile male, 14, Amelia, was arrested at 7:10 p.m. Monday as an ungovernable juvenile. The juvenile male was released into the custody of a guardian pending juvenile court proceedings.

—Elmer Jose Gonzalez, 24, Morgan City, was arrested at 9:39 p.m. Monday on charges of driver must be licensed, no insurance and careless operation.

Gonzalez was released on a summons to appear March 30.

—Earl Marquis Reed, 46, Baldwin, was arrested, at 2:54 a.m. Tuesday on charges of careless operation with accident, driving while intoxicated and open container. Bail was set at $3,500.

—Kashif Jermaine Wallace, 32, Amelia, was arrested at 10:15 p.m. Monday on an active warrant for theft. No bail has been set.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported this arrest:

—Chad Evans Gros, 46, Stephensville Road, Morgan City, was arrested on a charge of monetary instrument abuse.

On Nov. 5, deputies responded to a call from a Pierre Part business in which the business manager advised that an individual had presented a counterfeit $20 bill for payment of goods Nov. 4.

Deputies were able to identify Gros as the suspect individual and applied for warrants for his arrest.

Those warrants were approved.

Gros was incarcerated pending a bond hearing.