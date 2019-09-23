Article Image Alt Text

Police investigate shooting at Brownell Homes

Mon, 09/23/2019 - 1:14pm
Staff Report

The Morgan City Police Department is investigating a Sunday shooting in the Brownell Homes area and asking the public for information.
Officers received the call in at 2:29 p.m. Sunday. The male victim received a wound that is not life-threatening and was transported to an area hospital by a family member.
The victim was treated and released.
The investigation is ongoing at this time to identify suspects and determine a motive. No other information is available at this time.
Anyone with information can contact Morgan City Police Department Detectives at 985-384-2310.

