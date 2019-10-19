Police identify man arrested after standoff

Morgan City police have identified the man arrested after a Leona Street standoff FridAy morning as Whitney Billiot IV.

Billiot, 42, who lives on Leona Street, has been booked on aggravated assault with a firearm, three counts of threatening a public official, terrorizing, two counts of child desertion. and unlawful use of a laser on a police officer.

Here's the narrative released by the Morgan City Police Department.

"On Thursday, October 17, 2019, at 9:01 P.M., the Morgan City Police Department responded to a possible domestic violence disturbance call on Leona Street. Upon arrival, officers encountered a male subject, later identified as Whitney Billiot IV. Billiot directed what appeared to be a firearm with a laser aiming device attached to the responding officers. Billiot also made threats towards officers. The officers attempted to talk Billiot out of the residence, but he refused to comply. Officers had reason to believe that a female and two children were inside the residence."

Billiot was arrested about 4:30 a.m. Friday. A woman and chilren who were in the home were unharmed.

"Officers were able to recover two high powered handheld lasers; however, no firearm was located," the police news release said.

The Morgan City Police Department thanked Berwick Police Department, St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office SRT, and the Louisiana State Police SWAT for their assistance.